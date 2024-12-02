Embat, an AI-powered cash and treasury management platform, has been selected by Google for the Google for Startups Gemini Founders Forum.

Following this announcement, the program will give Embat the possibility to collaborate with Google DeepMind and Google Cloud AI experts in order to optimise its autonomous financial intelligence platform. This process aims to continue the company’s application of AI in corporate treasury operations and enterprise financial management.

In addition, the institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on Embat’s selection for the Google for Startups Gemini Founders Forum

According to the official press release, the company represents one of just 53 startups chosen from more than 1.000 global applicants to participate in the program at Google’s Mountain View headquarters in November 2025. Embat is currently building AI that also augments human intelligence in order to give finance professionals the possibility to operate at an improved level.

Furthermore, Embat's proprietary TellMe engine was developed in order to use AI and machine learning trained on data from several finance teams in order to autonomously reconcile transactions, predict cash flows, and proactively flag liquidity risks. At the same time, the system represents a sophisticated application of multiple AI techniques, such as large language models, reinforcement learning, and domain-specific neural networks.

Its agentic architecture features distinct perception and cognitive layers, representing the perception layer that continuously ingests real-time data from multiple financial institutions and ERP systems, while the overall cognitive layer reasons about treasury scenarios, prioritises risks, and dynamically orchestrates services.

In addition, the announcement comes as Embat focuses on its expansion across European markets, with a particularly strong development in the UK, Ireland, DACH region, and Southern Europe, where the overall demand for optimised, secure, and accessible treasury technology is accelerating among scaling enterprises.