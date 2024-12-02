General Bank of Canada (GBC) has entered a partnership with UK-based technology firm Thought Machine to modernise its core banking systems. The move is part of GBC’s long-term plan to adopt a cloud-native infrastructure as it aims to expand its role in Canada’s evolving financial landscape. The collaboration will see GBC migrate its new core banking product development to Thought Machine’s Vault Core platform.

The system, built entirely without legacy code, offers real-time processing and customisable product capabilities designed to help banks build and manage financial services more efficiently. GBC expects the migration to enhance its operational flexibility and support faster product delivery.

Focus on cloud-native banking in Canada

Through this initiative, the bank aims to become a financial product manufacturer operating within a Bank-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) framework. This would enable GBC to design products under its charter and distribute them through partners and external channels, widening its market reach while maintaining compliance with Canadian banking regulations.

Representatives from Thought Machine said the company’s Vault Core platform was developed to support institutions looking for reliability and scalability in their technology infrastructure. They noted that GBC’s transformation aligns with a wider trend among financial institutions moving away from traditional systems in favour of flexible, cloud-based solutions that enable real-time services and product innovation.

Officials from General Bank of Canada added that adopting a cloud-native core system represents an important step in the bank’s modernisation plan. They said the initiative is intended to improve the bank’s ability to compete in a rapidly changing financial sector, where speed, automation, and system interoperability are increasingly important.