Nexi and Zucchetti expand integrated payments in Europe

Nexi Group has expanded its partnership with Italian software provider Zucchetti to improve integrated payment services for European merchants. The collaboration aims to streamline in-store and online transactions for businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors, with an initial rollout in Switzerland before extending across the DACH region.

The initiative involves integrating Nexi’s payment acceptance infrastructure with Zucchetti’s suite of business software, including TCPOS, a point-of-sale system used widely in hospitality and retail environments. The new platform is intended to simplify payment processes and reduce the technical complexity often faced by merchants managing multiple systems.

Launching in Switzerland before regional expansion

The companies first partnered in Italy, and this extended collaboration builds on their existing relationship. According to representatives from Nexi, the updated arrangement is designed to expand beyond hospitality to additional sectors such as retail, enabling software vendors to embed payment functionalities directly within their products.

Zucchetti officials said that as digital transactions continue to replace cash, the company was looking for a payments partner capable of keeping pace with evolving consumer expectations. They added that the expanded cooperation reflects both firms’ intent to create unified commerce solutions that can adapt to future developments in retail and hospitality across Europe.

Both Nexi and Zucchetti have a strong footprint in multiple markets, and the initiative aligns with their strategy to deliver region-specific payment tools. The focus on embedded payments and software integration is in line with a wider trend in Europe’s payments industry, where partnerships between PayTech firms and enterprise software providers are becoming increasingly central to the shift towards digital commerce.