Aevi and Verifone have announced their partnership aimed at simplifying and scaling in-person payments for customers and businesses around the globe.

Following this announcement, the partnership will streamline the manner in which enterprises deploy, manage, and scale in-person payments across several regions and meet the overall demands of modern commerce.

Furthermore, the initiative combines Verifone’s global device portfolio and operational services with Aevi’s cloud-based, in-person payment platform. With this in mind, the companies are expected to address the fragmentation, proprietary integrations, and operational complexity that have slowed international in-person payment expansion.

Accelerating development across a rapidly evolving payment industry

According to the official press release, the partnership will focus on delivering: