Mollie has announced that is now a Principal Member of the European Payments Initiative and will offer Wero, its unified payment solution.

Following this announcement, the development marks an important step in the rollout of Wero, while also underscoring Mollie’s commitment to enabling secure and efficient pan-European payment experiences for merchants and consumers alike.

In addition, as a Principal Member, Mollie is expected to play a central role in the process of connecting merchants to the Wero payment network, while also enabling them to accept Wero transactions directly through the use of its platform.

Accelerating the adoption of next-generation payments

According to the official press release, Wero was developed and operated by the European Payments Initiative (EPI), and aims to optimise digital payments across the region of Europe through the use of a real-time, account-to-account payment system. At the same time, it is also set to gradually replace several national payment solutions with a single, secure, modern, and scalable infrastructure that benefits both businesses and consumers across the European Union.

The overall adoption of Wero by Mollie is expected to further boost merchant acceptance of the new payment method. Moreover, through the process of integrating Wero into its suite of payment methods, Mollie will be given the possibility to allow its merchant network to offer customers instant and secure payment experiences through Wero, alongside other popular options.

The transition to Wero is currently already underway in several markets, with Wero being available for peer-to-peer payments in countries such as Belgium, France, and Germany, and ecommerce acceptance being rolled out progressively at the moment. Furthermore, for businesses and merchants using Mollie, enabling Wero payments will be straightforward through leveraging the existing Mollie dashboard. This will give businesses the capability to adopt the new European standard with minimal technical overhead, while also unlocking new market opportunities and improved transaction efficiency as well.

Wero is expected to be available for Mollie merchants in the region of Germany and Belgium in the first half of 2026, with France and Luxembourg being prepared shortly after. In the Netherlands, migration from iDEAL to Wero is set to start late 2026 and to be completed by the end of 2027, with a co-branded logo to be used in the interim.