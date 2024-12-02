Bitget Wallet has announced an integration with the Stellar blockchain network to expand its stablecoin payment infrastructure, covering crypto card, QR payments, bank transfers, and on- and off-ramp functionality.

According to the official press release, the rollout will proceed in phases, with regional availability dependent on local payment integrations.

The integration is designed to leverage Stellar's fast settlement times and low transaction costs to support cross-border transfers, merchant payments, and consumer cash-out scenarios within a self-custodial wallet environment. Beyond payments, users will gain access to the Stellar mainnet, enabling them to hold, swap, and transfer supported assets. Moreover, Bitget Wallet has also indicated plans to introduce automated XLM distribution to reduce onboarding complexity by helping users meet network activation requirements and to expand real-world use cases for USDC and other stablecoins on the Stellar network.

Infrastructure strategy and market context

The move forms part of Bitget Wallet's broader payment infrastructure initiative, which the company refers to as the Onchain Payments Matrix, a framework aimed at aligning settlement networks, stablecoin issuers, wallets, and payment networks to enable more optimal movement of digital value across fragmented financial systems.

The announcement follows Bitget Wallet's recent expansion of its Mastercard crypto card to 11 Latin American markets, reflecting a broader strategic push to embed stablecoin-based payments into everyday financial activity across multiple regions. Stellar has established a presence in cross-border payment infrastructure, particularly across emerging markets, through existing partnerships with financial institutions and stablecoin issuers.

Commenting on the news, Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, said financial infrastructure remains fragmented across banks, card networks, and blockchains, and described the Stellar integration as strengthening the coordination layer that supports practical cross-border use. Further expanding on this, Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer of Stellar Development Foundation, said the integration extends Stellar's infrastructure directly into consumer-facing financial applications, expanding stablecoin utility across payments and real-world use cases.