Clear Junction Group and Agant have partnered to connect fiat GBP payment flows with the GBPA sterling stablecoin for institutional clients.

The agreement involves two entities within the Clear Junction Group structure. Clear Junction Digital Limited, an FCA-registered cryptoasset business, will act as a distribution partner for GBPA and will be able to acquire, use, and distribute the stablecoin to eligible institutional and business clients. Where fiat GBP services are required, Clear Junction Limited, the Group's FCA-authorised electronic money institution, will support the underlying payment flows for issuance and redemption, subject to onboarding, due diligence, and applicable operational controls.

A sterling infrastructure gap

Stablecoin markets have largely developed around the US dollar, creating a structural gap for UK and European institutions that continue to operate with GBP at the centre of their treasury, settlement, and payment functions. According to the official press release, the partnership is positioned to address that gap by providing a defined route between fiat GBP and a sterling-denominated digital asset.

GBPA is designed by Agant as a 1:1 GBP-backed stablecoin for institutional use. The company is preparing for its first live issuance, with initial availability expected across four blockchain networks: Ethereum, Base, Tempo, and Solana. The stablecoin is intended to support use cases across domestic and cross-border payments, settlement, corporate treasury, FX, and exchange liquidity.

Under the operational model, issuance and redemption payments are targeted to be initiated within one hour, subject to onboarding, platform availability, transaction checks, fiat payment processing requirements, and applicable controls.

Compliance and eligibility

Access to GBPA through the partnership is restricted to eligible institutional financial services and cryptoasset businesses that meet onboarding and compliance requirements. The framework reflects a compliance-first approach consistent with the regulatory positioning of both UK entities involved, each operating under distinct FCA permissions relevant to their respective roles in the structure.

The UK's regulatory environment for stablecoins is evolving. The Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 introduced a framework for the regulation of fiat-backed stablecoins used for payments in the UK, with the FCA and Bank of England working through implementation rules. Against that backdrop, partnerships that combine FCA-registered cryptoasset distribution with FCA-authorised electronic money infrastructure reflect the kind of structural approach likely to be relevant as the regulatory regime matures.

Teresa Cameron, CEO of Clear Junction, noted that sterling requires credible infrastructure to play a meaningful role in digital settlement, framing the partnership as an extension of the group's existing role serving licensed financial institutions. Furthermore, Andrew MacKenzie, Founder and CEO at Agant, added that the collaboration as providing an institutional access route through a partner with established fiat GBP infrastructure and experience serving financial services and cryptoasset businesses.