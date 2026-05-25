MoonPay has launched a dedicated application within ChatGPT's app store, allowing users to buy cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, XRP, Solana, and USDC, without leaving OpenAI's platform. The integration generates a MoonPay checkout link inside the chat interface, redirecting users to MoonPay's website to complete KYC verification and link a wallet before finalising a purchase.

The app positions ChatGPT as a consumer entry point for crypto acquisition, combining conversational research with a transactional capability previously absent from the platform. MoonPay joins a group of crypto-related apps already available in the ChatGPT store, including Kraken, OKX, CryptoAudit, and RealOpen, though the company states its app is the only one enabling direct purchases rather than blockchain data queries alone.

Checkout flow and KYC handling

Users who already hold a verified MoonPay account are not required to repeat the KYC process. Upon signing in, the app retrieves the user's existing payment method and wallet address, reducing friction for repeat transactions. The checkout mechanism is described by a company official as comparable to a retail checkout link, analogous to Shopify's buy-link model, rather than an autonomous transaction executed within the chat session itself.

The app is designed to support consumer education alongside purchasing. A company representative described the intended function as providing context on an asset without making financial recommendations, using the conversational format to help users understand what they are buying before proceeding to checkout.

Part of a broader AI strategy

The ChatGPT integration is one component of MoonPay's wider push into AI-driven products. Earlier in May 2025, the company acquired AI trading startup Dawn Labs and launched Dawn CLI, a trading copilot that converts plain-English instructions into automated prediction market strategies. MoonPay also recently launched the MoonAgents Card, a virtual Mastercard that allows AI agents to spend stablecoins directly from crypto wallets at online merchants.

According to the company, the longer-term trajectory for conversational AI in commerce points toward AI agents taking actions autonomously, executing transactions rather than generating checkout links, though the current ChatGPT app stops short of that capability. The official acknowledged that users operating entirely within ChatGPT remain within OpenAI's ecosystem and interface constraints, and pointed to emerging open-source AI clients capable of running locally as a development worth monitoring.

The move reflects a broader industry pattern of integrating financial services into conversational AI interfaces, as chatbots become an increasingly common starting point for product research and financial decisions among mainstream consumers.