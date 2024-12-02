Thunes, a Singapore-based cross-border payments network, has announced that its Pay-to-Stablecoin-Wallets solution is now accessible to the 11,500 financial institutions connected to the Swift network, through their existing Swift infrastructure and without requiring additional technical integration.

According to the official press release, the development enables Swift-connected banks to send real-time payments to more than 500 million stablecoin wallets worldwide.

The Pay-to-Stablecoin-Wallets solution was originally launched by Thunes in October 2025 and supports USDC and USDT. It enables banks and their customers to initiate instant, round-the-clock cross-border payments in over 140 countries, directly to stablecoin wallets. Use cases include salary payouts, remittances, and business transfers, with recipients gaining immediate access to funds regardless of local banking hours or currency conditions.

Infrastructure and compliance architecture

The solution is underpinned by Thunes' SmartX Treasury System, which manages fiat-to-stablecoin liquidity, and its Fortress Compliance Platform, which provides end-to-end security and transaction traceability. By routing stablecoin payouts through Swift connectivity, Thunes positions its network as a bridge between traditional correspondent banking infrastructure and the digital asset ecosystem, without requiring banks to build or maintain direct blockchain integrations.

Furthermore, the announcement extends Thunes' existing programme of Swift-accessible solutions, which previously included Pay-to-Bank and Pay-to-Wallet offerings. The stablecoin payout capability adds a digital asset rail alongside fiat infrastructure within the same connectivity framework.

The development is significant in the context of stablecoin adoption in cross-border payments, where the combination of instant settlement, 24/7 availability, and reduced exposure to local currency volatility is increasingly relevant in emerging markets and for internationally mobile workforces. By making the capability available through Swift, the established messaging network used by virtually all major financial institutions globally, Thunes removes a primary integration barrier to bank adoption of stablecoin-based payout rails.

Recently, Thunes also teamed up with Absa to roll out Absa Global Pay for cross-border remittances. The digital solution allowed Absa customers to send money internationally through the Absa Banking App or Absa Online platform.