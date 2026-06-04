Mastercard has announced plans to expand settlement capabilities across its network, adding intraday, weekend, and stablecoin-based settlement options.

Mastercard has announced plans to expand its settlement infrastructure to include intraday and weekend settlement, holiday settlement, and on-chain card settlement using regulated stablecoins. The enhancements are designed to give issuers and acquirers greater flexibility in managing settlement timing and liquidity across Mastercard's global payments network, alongside existing settlement processes.

The expanded capabilities are particularly relevant for cross-border payments, treasury operations, and payouts, where settlement timing and transparency are significant operational considerations.

Stablecoin settlement and ecosystem participants

Stablecoin-based settlement will be supported using regulated digital assets from multiple issuers, including Circle's USDC, Paxos-issued stablecoins PYUSD, USDG, and USDP, Ripple's RLUSD, and SoFi's SoFiUSD. Supported blockchain networks include Arbitrum, Base, Canton, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Tempo, and XRPL.

ARQ, CBW Bank, Cross River, Lead Bank, and Nuvei are expected to be among the first to support stablecoin settlement optionality in the US and Latin America, with further expansion planned through 2026. Circle's USDC is already supporting early on-chain settlement flows in select markets.

The announcement builds on earlier pilots and live deployments, extending Mastercard's stablecoin strategy across acceptance, settlement, and programmable payment flows. Existing security standards, fraud safeguards, and dispute processes are maintained across both traditional and stablecoin settlement options.

Infrastructure model and rollout

The settlement enhancements are designed as network-level additions, allowing partners to access traditional and digital asset-based settlement through the same global infrastructure currently in use. This approach is intended to preserve interoperability and consistency across Mastercard's ecosystem while enabling partners to adopt on-chain capabilities without disrupting existing operating models.