Triple-A has launched its stablecoin-enabled Multicurrency Accounts in Europe, offering businesses named IBAN access and global payout capabilities.

The product targets businesses with European customers and cross-border money movement needs. It enables fund settlement to a bank account, direct conversion into stablecoin, or payout in local currencies across more than 70 countries, all within a single system.

Bridging EUR collection and global payouts

Businesses collecting EUR have traditionally faced the cost and administrative complexity of establishing EU legal entities or managing separate providers for collection, conversion, and payout. Triple-A's Multicurrency Accounts integrates SEPA and SEPA Instant collection with global disbursement capabilities, removing the need for a local EU banking relationship.

According to the official press release, the product connects EUR collection directly to stablecoin and local currency payouts, aiming to accelerate settlement, reduce transaction costs, and simplify reconciliation. Through the process of treating the IBAN as part of a broader payment flow rather than a standalone account, the infrastructure links inbound European payments to outbound transfers through local rails in over 70 markets.

The offering is designed to serve several use cases: B2B companies selling into Europe, exporters collecting payments from EU buyers, and platforms that collect funds in Europe and distribute them to users, sellers, freelancers, or suppliers globally. It is also positioned for Payment Service Providers, digital wallets, and Electronic Money Institutions seeking to add EUR collection and payout functionality to their own platforms.

Stablecoin and local currency in one infrastructure layer

The product positions itself as distinct from stablecoin-focused providers that offer limited local currency collection capabilities. Moreover, by combining SEPA-based EUR collection with payout coverage across both stablecoins and local currencies, Triple-A aims to address a gap in cross-border payment infrastructure for businesses operating across jurisdictions.

Eric Barbier, founder and CEO of Triple-A, described the launch as part of a broader strategic direction towards a more complete account and payments infrastructure model, where local currency collection connects to global payout rails spanning both stablecoins and traditional currencies.

Looking ahead, Triple-A has indicated plans to extend the Multicurrency Accounts product to include USD and SGD collections in subsequent phases of development.