The migration of Veli's existing European client base to the new platform is scheduled for completion by the end of June 2026.

Penning Wealth will operate as the dedicated wealth-management arm of Penning and run under Penning's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) authorisation, passported across the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA). Existing clients will retain access to the same products, adviser portal, and customer experience, now operating under the Penning Wealth name.

Platform capabilities and product scope

According to the official press release, Veli was founded by a team with institutional and crypto-investing experience and built its platform around the needs of long-term holders rather than active traders. Its product range includes curated investment strategies spanning conservative bitcoin-anchored portfolios, balanced allocations, and top-ten crypto index products, alongside an adviser-facing portal for financial professionals serving retail clients.

In addition, through the process of acquiring Veli's client base and licensing its technology, Penning avoids building a wealth-management product from scratch. The deal gives Penning an established platform already in use across Europe, with the aim of reducing time-to-market and expanding its addressable audience beyond active traders.

Penning's existing offering centres on brokerage services and active portfolio management through its Edge and Trade investment packages. Penning Wealth adds a separate product set oriented towards longer holding horizons.

Regulatory context and strategic positioning

The acquisition is directly tied to Penning's regulatory status. As one of Denmark's first MiCA-licensed crypto-asset service providers, Penning holds authorisation that can be passported to operate across EU and EEA member states — a requirement for serving Veli's existing European client base without regulatory disruption.

The combined structure positions Penning as a single, fully MiCA-licensed provider covering trading, swapping, and longer-term investment in digital assets. A company official noted that holding the required licences across Europe and the EEA also makes it possible to reintroduce Veli's investment package focused on real-world assets (RWAs), a product category that had previously formed part of Veli's offering.

MiCA entered into force in stages, with full application for crypto-asset service providers taking effect across the EU in December 2024. The framework provides a harmonised licensing regime, allowing authorised entities to operate across member states without obtaining separate national licences — a significant operational advantage for platforms seeking to scale across the region.

The transaction reflects a broader trend in the European digital-asset sector, where MiCA-licensed entities are positioned to consolidate smaller, nationally focused platforms that may lack the resources or regulatory standing to operate independently under the new framework.