Revolut has received in-principle approval from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai to offer broker-dealer, management and investment, and exchange services related to virtual assets in the UAE.

Building a regulated presence in the UAE

The approval adds to Revolut's regulatory position in the country, following approval received earlier this year from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) for its payments activities. Subject to obtaining final regulatory approvals, Revolut intends to offer the virtual asset services covered by the VARA approval, namely broker-dealer, management and investment, and exchange services, through its retail app and its standalone exchange, Revolut X. If finalised, this would allow eligible customers in the UAE to buy, sell, and hold digital assets within a regulated framework.

Company commentary

A company official at Revolut Digital Assets FZE, the company's UAE entity, said the approval reflects the UAE's approach to establishing a regulatory framework for virtual assets, and that the approval provides a basis for Revolut to introduce its virtual asset services within a regulated environment in the country. The official said the approval supports VARA's stated aim of fostering a transparent and innovation-focused virtual assets ecosystem.

Scale and positioning in digital assets

Revolut said it currently serves more than 16 million crypto customers globally and describes itself as one of the more established platforms for crypto trading in the UK and the European Economic Area (EEA). The company said it aims to extend this positioning to the UAE following the approval process.

Implications for the UAE's digital asset market

The approval reflects continued interest from international fintech and financial services companies in establishing regulated virtual asset operations in the UAE, a jurisdiction that has developed a dedicated regulatory framework for virtual assets through VARA. As global fintechs pursue local licensing in markets with developed digital asset regulation, the UAE continues to position itself as a destination for regulated crypto trading and asset management services, alongside more established markets such as the UK and the EEA.