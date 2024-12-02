Thunes adds stablecoin payouts to global network

Thunes has launched a new feature allowing instant payouts to stablecoin wallets as part of its global payments network. The initiative extends the company’s single API infrastructure to include both fiat and digital assets, reaching users in over 130 countries. The rollout supports transfers in USDC and USDT, enabling real-time global transactions for financial institutions, fintech firms, money transfer operators, and digital platforms. The new system aims to streamline access to stablecoin wallets and offer better flexibility in payment channels.

Linking traditional and digital finance

According to representatives from Thunes, the Pay-to-Stablecoin-Wallets service is designed to connect established financial systems with emerging digital networks. They said the development reflects an effort to expand access to cross-border payment infrastructure while accommodating new forms of digital value transfer.

Thunes officials noted that the single API approach allows existing members of its network to integrate the stablecoin functionality without additional technical adjustments. This integration supports faster market entry and helps users handle both fiat and stablecoin transactions through one connection.

The new system is supported by the company’s Fortress Compliance framework, which manages security, traceability, and regulatory oversight. Thunes stated that this ensures the same compliance standards apply across both traditional and digital transactions.

The firm has also improved its liquidity management tools through its SmartX Treasury System, which now supports instant 24/7 liquidity across fiat and digital assets. The functionality, first introduced in 2024, is intended to help global businesses improve capital efficiency and manage working capital more predictably.

Industry data shows that more than 500 million stablecoin wallets are currently active worldwide. As the use of digital currencies grows, demand for interoperable payment solutions capable of connecting fiat and digital assets continues to rise.