The Eurosystem has published the Appia roadmap, a strategic initiative to develop a tokenised wholesale financial ecosystem in Europe anchored in central bank money.

Appia forms one part of a two-strand strategy for delivering tokenised wholesale central bank money. The other strand, Pontes, is a distributed ledger technology (DLT) solution that the Eurosystem plans to launch in the third quarter of 2026. Pontes will enable central bank money settlement for DLT-based transactions. Appia, by contrast, takes a broader and longer-term view, exploring how a wholesale financial ecosystem built on tokenisation and DLT could be structured. The two initiatives are designed to be complementary, with the analytical work conducted under Appia expected to inform and shape the development of Pontes as that platform is progressively extended.

Tokenisation refers to the process of issuing or representing assets as digital tokens, typically recorded on DLT networks. In the context of wholesale financial markets, this technology has the potential to consolidate multiple stages of an asset's lifecycle (from issuance and trading through to settlement, custody, and servicing) onto a single platform. Smart contracts enabled by tokenised infrastructure could also support a range of new financial solutions.

Governance, standards, and strategic autonomy

A core objective of Appia is to analyse different configurations for DLT networks that could serve as foundational infrastructure for wholesale financial services. The initiative will examine the merits of shared infrastructure built on common standards, which the Eurosystem believes could reduce market fragmentation, lower barriers to entry, and promote competition and development across European financial markets. The analysis will weigh technological, market-driven, and broader geopolitical factors, including the trade-offs between single shared networks and multiple interconnected ones.

Maintaining European governance and ensuring common technical standards are identified as central priorities. By anchoring the ecosystem in central bank money, the Eurosystem also aims to preserve the effectiveness of monetary policy, safeguard financial stability, and support the functioning of payment systems. Moreover, the initiative is additionally framed as a means of strengthening Europe's strategic autonomy in financial infrastructure and maintaining the EUR's relevance as an international currency.

Appia builds on the Eurosystem's exploratory work conducted in 2024 on new technologies for wholesale central bank money settlement. It represents a transition from experimentation towards a formalised, long-term strategic approach.

The Eurosystem intends to develop the initiative in close cooperation with market participants, public sector bodies, and academic institutions. A stakeholder feedback questionnaire has been published alongside the roadmap, and expressions of interest in contributing to forthcoming analytical and practical work are being invited. The blueprint summarising the Eurosystem's vision for a tokenised wholesale financial ecosystem is expected to be published in 2028.