Coinbase has launched Base MCP, a tool connecting its Base blockchain network to AI services to enable agent-driven crypto transactions.

The announcement is part of a broader industry effort to reshape the technical infrastructure of online commerce through agentic systems.

What Base MCP does and how it works

Base MCP is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard introduced by Anthropic in 2024 that enables AI agents to communicate with models and services without rigid coding requirements. Rather than replacing traditional APIs, the protocol acts as a layer on top of them, simplifying how agents handle a wide range of data requests.

Through the process of integrating this standard into its Base network, Coinbase is making its wallets portable across agent environments. According to the company, Base Account holders will be able to carry their trading history and portfolio data across both in-agent workflows and the Base App, rather than being confined to isolated terminal-based wallets.

X402, stablecoins, and the case for microtransactions

The Base MCP launch also advances Coinbase's x402 payment standard, first released last May. The standard revives an HTTP protocol embedded in the original architecture of the web and positions it as infrastructure for agentic commerce. Together, x402 and MCP are designed to support a new category of commerce built around microtransactions involving data and research services.

The commercial rationale centres on the limitations of existing API subscription models, which typically charge fixed monthly fees and make one-off, low-value transactions economically unviable. Crypto payment rails such as Base, which can process transactions for fractions of a cent, make it technically and financially feasible for AI agents to collect small units of data across the web and settle payments in stablecoins such as USDC.

Early-stage market with significant investment

Despite the strategic interest from major players, agentic commerce remains nascent. According to a report by Keyrock, agent-based transactions totalled USD 73 million over the past year, a fraction of the USD 14.5 trillion processed annually by Visa. The scale gap underscores that while the infrastructure is being built, commercial adoption is still at an experimental stage.

Nevertheless, investment in the space is accelerating. Alongside Coinbase and Stripe, Visa and Google have been identified as active participants in developing agentic commerce infrastructure, signalling that the competitive landscape is forming ahead of meaningful volume.

The broader significance of tools like Base MCP lies in their potential to enable autonomous agents to transact, retrieve data, and interact with financial services at a scale and granularity that existing payment networks are not optimised to handle.