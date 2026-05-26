US-based MoonPay has announced the launch of MoonPay Trade, a technology platform designed to give financial institutions, enterprises, and application developers access to digital asset markets across more than 200 blockchains through a single API integration. The platform handles cross-chain transaction execution, settlement, conversion, and payments across more than 120 fiat currencies, and is built on technology acquired from Decent.xyz, a Y Combinator-backed cross-chain routing company.

The launch addresses a structural challenge in institutional digital asset adoption: on-chain liquidity is distributed across hundreds of chains, venues, and protocols, making direct connectivity a substantial engineering undertaking for most firms. MoonPay Trade is positioned as an abstraction layer that consolidates this complexity behind a single integration point.

Technology stack and institutional positioning

MoonPay Trade will serve as the execution layer for MoonPay Institutional, the company's business unit focused on regulated financial services firms. The platform's capabilities include cross-chain routing and low-latency execution across networks including Ethereum, Solana, Base, Hyperliquid, and Bitcoin; native collateral movement across permissioned and permissionless networks; fiat-to-on-chain liquidity settlement in more than 120 currencies; and on-chain execution supported by KYC/AML, regulatory, and reporting infrastructure.

The routing engine underpinning the platform was developed by Decent, which MoonPay acquired. Founded in 2021 and backed by Y Combinator, Archetype, and Circle, Decent built proprietary bridge infrastructure, routing algorithms, and an aggregation layer for optimised execution across digital asset markets. Since the acquisition, the Decent team has extended its trading APIs to institutional use cases, including stablecoin trading facilities and vault integrations for tokenised fund distribution on platforms including Morpho, Aave, and Maple Finance.

MoonPay Trade also incorporates a proprietary automated market maker designed to deliver 1:1 quotes for stablecoin trades routed through MoonPay's APIs, supporting on-chain subscriptions and redemptions for tokenised funds.

Market context and acquisition strategy

The launch forms part of a broader infrastructure build-out that MoonPay describes as spanning more than six acquisitions over the preceding 18 months, covering payments, stablecoins, digital asset custody, and on-chain trade execution. MoonPay Trade complements the company's earlier acquisition of DFlow, a trading infrastructure provider on Solana that processed more than USD 12 billion in trading volume in the first quarter of 2026.

The announcement references a broader market shift driven by regulatory clarity and the growth of tokenised real-world assets. According to figures cited in the release, tokenised real-world assets have surpassed USD 25 billion in on-chain value, compared to under USD 2 billion three years prior. Projections from BCG cited in the announcement suggest the total value of tokenised real-world assets could reach USD 14 trillion by 2030 and USD 55 trillion by 2035. Total value locked across decentralised finance protocols is reported to exceed USD 100 billion.

Franklin Templeton is cited as an example of a major asset manager that has launched tokenised funds on public blockchains, illustrating the institutional adoption trend that MoonPay Trade is designed to serve.

No pricing details, specific client commitments, or revenue figures have been disclosed in connection with the launch.