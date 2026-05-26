NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Deel launches stablecoin salary payouts

SA

Sinziana Albu

26 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipproduct launchStablecoin Salarystablecoins
Countries:
World

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Deel launches stablecoin salary payouts

26 May 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

MoonPay launches crypto buying app inside ChatGPT

25 May 2026 / 4 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Kraken gains VARA approval to operate in Dubai, UAE

25 May 2026 / 4 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

ECB pushes back on proposals to expand euro stablecoins

25 May 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Latvijas Banka grants MiCA licence to Neverless SIA

22 May 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Expert views on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

From speed skating to stablecoins: the race to modernise payment rails

26 May 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoin governance risks, fraud vulnerabilities, and monetary sovereignty

25 May 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoins in 2026: from experimentation to enterprise adoption

22 May 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

SG-FORGE and Swift: bridging TradFi and Web3 payments

20 May 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoin fundamentals

19 May 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright