Deel has launched stablecoin salary payouts powered by BVNK and established a dedicated crypto division to oversee its digital asset operations.

Alongside the product launch, Deel has formed a dedicated crypto division to centralise its digital asset strategy and operations.

The feature is currently available to Deel customers with employees in the US and across the Eurozone, with further markets expected to launch later in 2026. Once an employer enables the option, employees may opt in to receive their net salary in a supported stablecoin directly to their wallet on each subsequent pay cycle. The feature carries no cost for employees, with Deel managing compliance, payouts, and settlement in the background through its existing infrastructure.

Bridging fiat and crypto payroll rails

The launch builds on capabilities Deel introduced in January 2026, which allowed businesses to fund global payroll directly from a stablecoin treasury without foreign exchange conversion, with settlement completing in minutes rather than days. The stablecoin salary payout feature extends that infrastructure to the employee side, enabling both fiat and stablecoin transactions to run on a single platform under one compliance layer, covering both employees and contractors.

In addition, the formation of a dedicated crypto division represents a structural step in Deel's approach to digital asset payments. The division will be led by a newly appointed Head of Crypto, whose remit covers the development of infrastructure that supports payroll across both fiat and crypto rails within a unified compliance framework.

BVNK, which powers the stablecoin settlement layer for the new feature, described the integration as addressing a longstanding constraint in global payroll infrastructure, where legacy payment rails have historically limited the speed and flexibility of cross-border salary disbursement.

The move reflects a broader shift in how multinational employers and their workforces engage with stablecoin payments. As treasury teams explore stablecoin settlement for operational efficiency and workers in certain markets increasingly favour digital asset pay, platforms such as Deel are positioning unified payroll infrastructure (covering both traditional and blockchain-based rails) as a practical operational requirement rather than an emerging option.