Bitget Wallet has launched PayFi Odyssey, a multi-phase payments initiative on the Stellar network targeting emerging markets.

The programme brings together crypto card payments, QR-based transactions, and onchain transfers under a single framework, with the stated goal of bridging the gap between stablecoin volume and actual consumer payment activity. According to industry data, stablecoin transaction volume reached approximately USD 35 trillion in 2025, yet roughly 1% (around USD 390 billion) is attributed to payments for goods, services, and transfers. The remainder is concentrated in trading and large-value movements.

Phased rollout and incentive structure

According to the official press release, PayFi Odyssey is scheduled to roll out in phases through July 2026, supported by a USD 300.000 incentive programme designed to encourage sustained usage across payment scenarios. Participants can earn rewards through activities such as making purchases with a crypto card, scanning QR codes, or executing onchain transfers, with distribution tied to activity levels and engagement.

The initiative also includes a feature described as a 'Crypto Survival Plan', which documents how users spend, send, and manage digital assets across different regional contexts.

Infrastructure and settlement framework

The launch builds on Bitget Wallet's existing integration with Stellar and expands what the company refers to as its Onchain Payments Matrix, a coordination layer designed to connect blockchains, banks, and payment networks for unified stablecoin settlement. Within this structure, Stellar functions as one of several settlement networks, contributing fast, low-cost transaction processing alongside other supported chains and payment systems.

Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer at Stellar Development Foundation, noted that Stellar was designed for fast, low-cost financial transactions at global scale, and that Bitget Wallet's integration extends that infrastructure into direct consumer use.

In addition, the focus on emerging markets reflects broader dynamics in stablecoin adoption, where mobile-first and peer-to-peer payment patterns have taken hold in regions with limited access to traditional banking infrastructure. Bitget Wallet's approach positions Stellar as part of a multi-chain settlement architecture rather than a sole underlying network, which may offer flexibility as it scales across geographically and regulatorily diverse markets.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, noted that much stablecoin activity remains concentrated in large-value transfers, and that the initiative is aimed at making digital assets functional in daily-use scenarios by connecting fragmented payment systems into a unified flow.