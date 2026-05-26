Germany-based AllUnity, a licensed e-money institution and regulated stablecoin issuer, has announced its intent to launch SEKAU, a stablecoin fully backed by Swedish krona reserves. The token is designed to comply with the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) and would, if launched as planned, represent the first fully reserved, MiCAR-compliant stablecoin denominated in Swedish krona. Subject to the completion of regulatory engagement and operational readiness, the launch is currently targeted for June 2026.

SEKAU is structured as a regulated e-money token, redeemable at par value on a 1:1 basis with Swedish krona reserves. The token is intended to support 24/7 instant settlement, cross-border payments, and programmable financial applications for financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprises.

Expanding a multi-currency stablecoin portfolio

The planned SEKAU launch extends AllUnity's existing stablecoin portfolio, which already includes euro-backed and Swiss franc-backed tokens, EURAU and CHFAU, respectively. The addition of a krona-denominated token reflects a stated strategy to build a multi-currency digital money network operating within the EU's regulatory perimeter.

Sweden provides a contextually relevant market for this initiative. The country has one of the lowest rates of cash usage globally, with digital payment adoption among the highest in the world. However, the announcement notes that the transition to a cashless economy also requires digital money infrastructure that is interoperable and accessible across borders, a gap that AllUnity is positioning SEKAU to address.

MiCAR, which entered full application in December 2024, established a harmonised EU-wide framework for crypto-asset issuers, including specific requirements for e-money tokens such as reserve backing, redemption rights, and authorisation as an e-money institution. AllUnity's existing licensed status as an e-money institute is central to its ability to issue regulated tokens under this framework.

Agentic payments infrastructure

Alongside the stablecoin announcement, AllUnity has also launched what it describes as an agentic payments capability, a dedicated payment layer intended to allow businesses to accept and settle payments initiated by AI agents rather than human users. The product targets use cases in which autonomous software agents transact on behalf of individuals across content, data, and service categories.

The capability is built on x402, an open payment standard developed for agentic commerce, with support for additional protocols described as forthcoming. Transactions are said to settle with near-instant finality, with funds converted into local currencies and directed to business bank accounts. AllUnity frames this as faster and less costly than conventional correspondent banking infrastructure.

The development reflects a broader industry discussion around how existing payment and settlement rails are suited to machine-initiated commerce, where traditional authentication and authorisation flows may not apply. AllUnity positions itself as a regulated gateway for European businesses seeking to capture revenue from this channel, though no figures on current transaction volumes or participating businesses have been disclosed.

AllUnity also announced a new website and refreshed brand identity alongside the two product developments, which the company describes as reflecting its global expansion ambitions.