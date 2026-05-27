Georgia-based TBC Georgia, part of London-listed TBC Bank Group, has announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading functionality within its existing digital banking application. The feature allows customers to add cryptocurrencies to their investment portfolios directly through the app and has been introduced in partnership with Bybit, a cryptocurrency exchange. TBC Georgia describes the service as offering a one-click onboarding process, which it characterises as unique within the Georgian market.

The launch builds on the bank's existing retail investment platform, which has recorded a 42% increase in monthly active users since the beginning of 2026.

Product design and market positioning

The cryptocurrency trading feature is integrated into TBC Georgia's existing digital banking app rather than offered through a separate application, allowing customers to access crypto investment alongside their existing banking and investment activity within a single interface. The one-click onboarding approach is designed to lower the barrier to entry for retail customers who may not have previously engaged with digital asset products.

TBC Georgia holds one of the largest retail banking customer bases in the country, giving the feature a substantial potential audience from launch. The bank has framed the introduction of crypto trading as a continuation of its broader digital investment strategy, aimed at increasing the range of financial products accessible through its mobile platform and deepening customer engagement within the app.

Georgia's regulatory environment for digital assets has developed progressively in recent years. Virtual asset service providers have been required to register and comply with AML and KYC standards since 2023, providing a framework within which regulated institutions such as TBC Georgia can offer crypto-related services. The announcement does not specify which cryptocurrencies are available for trading or the fee structure applied to transactions.

Group context and regional footprint

TBC Georgia is the Georgia-focused subsidiary of TBC Bank Group, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The group also operates TBC Uzbekistan, which it describes as the leading digital banking ecosystem in Central Asia, reflecting a regional expansion strategy built on replicating its digital banking model across the Caucasus and Central Asia.

In April 2026, TBC Georgia was recognised as the Most Innovative Bank in Central and Eastern Europe by Global Finance, an acknowledgement cited in the context of the crypto trading launch.

No figures on projected trading volumes, the number of supported cryptocurrencies, or the commercial terms of the Bybit partnership have been disclosed.