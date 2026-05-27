NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

TBC Georgia launches in-app cryptocurrency trading via Bybit partnership

CP

Claudia Pincovski

27 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
cryptocurrencypartnershipdigital bankingcryptocryptocurrency exchange
Countries:
Georgia

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

TBC Georgia launches in-app cryptocurrency trading via Bybit partnership

27 May 2026 / 4 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Binance pursues Philippines re-entry via BlockShoals sandbox partnership

27 May 2026 / 4 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Coinbase launches Base MCP tool for AI-driven crypto transactions

27 May 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Tether and Georgia to launch GEL₮, a Lari-pegged official stablecoin

27 May 2026 / 4 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

MoonPay launches Trade platform for cross-chain institutional execution

26 May 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Explainers on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Tokenisation of Money - From Fiat Currencies to Stablecoins

18 May 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Explainer: mapping the DeFi landscape – key players in lending and borrowing

04 Mar 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Explainer: fiat-to-crypto journey – exploring on/off ramps and liquidity providers

17 Feb 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Explainer: navigating crypto exchanges & trading platforms

10 Feb 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Explainer: tokenization of RWA demystified

27 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright