NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Tether and Georgia to launch GEL₮, a Lari-pegged official stablecoin

CP

Claudia Pincovski

27 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
stablecoincryptocurrencycryptotransactionsfintech
Countries:
Georgia

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