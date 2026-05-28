PPRO and Coinbase have announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a stablecoin payments suite to merchants and PSPs in the US market.

The collaboration is designed to allow merchants to accept stablecoin payments through existing integrations, without the need to build or manage dedicated crypto infrastructure.

The arrangement gives eligible merchants access to an estimated 150 million stablecoin holders globally, according to figures cited in the announcement. PPRO positions the move as part of a broader effort to offer merchants access to all payment methods their customers prefer, alongside locally preferred payment options already supported through its platform.

Stablecoin adoption context

Stablecoin transaction volumes grew 72% year-on-year between 2024 and 2025, yet merchant adoption remains relatively limited. PPRO and Coinbase describe the US launch as an initial step, with plans to extend the capability into additional regions. The press release highlights gaming and markets where domestic currencies experience significant volatility as sectors where stablecoin demand is already measurable.

In addition, the partnership reflects a wider shift in payments infrastructure. Stablecoins operate independently of traditional banking rails, enabling settlement at any hour and reducing reliance on correspondent banking networks for cross-border transactions. For merchants, the practical implications include near real-time fund settlement, reduced transaction and currency exchange costs, and improved treasury liquidity.

Infrastructure and integration

A central aspect of the arrangement is that stablecoin acceptance is made available through PPRO's existing infrastructure. Merchants and PSPs do not need to establish separate crypto processing capabilities; the stablecoin payment layer is embedded into the integrations they already use.

Coinbase's role in the partnership centres on its payments infrastructure, which is being connected directly into the rails that merchants already depend on. The collaboration places PPRO among a limited number of payment infrastructure providers to have moved into stablecoin acceptance at this stage of market development.

Motie Bring, CEO at PPRO, noted that the partnership is intended to position the company at the forefront of what they describe as next-generation payments, whilst Alec Lovett, Head of Infrastructure Products at Coinbase, indicated that early movers in stablecoin payments infrastructure stand to define how the next phase of digital commerce develops.