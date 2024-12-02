HSBC and Standard Chartered are understood to be among the first institutions to receive stablecoin issuer licences in Hong Kong, according to sources cited by Bloomberg, as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) moves to formalise its regulatory framework for stablecoin issuance.

The two banks are expected to feature in the first batch of approvals, with the HKMA reportedly prioritising institutions already authorised to issue banknotes, a category that includes both HSBC and Standard Chartered among Hong Kong's note-issuing banks. The regulator is said to favour bank-led stablecoin issuers on the basis of their capital strength, capacity to provide greater safety, and potential to drive broader adoption. Standard Chartered declined to comment, while HSBC did not respond to a request for comment. Additionally, the HKMA stated it does not comment on market rumours.

Regulatory framework and licensing timeline

Hong Kong has been developing its digital asset regulatory infrastructure since 2022, introducing licensing requirements for cryptocurrency exchanges and subsequently announcing plans to regulate stablecoin issuers. The city requires any issuer of Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoins to hold a licence from the HKMA. Last month, the regulator indicated the first licences could be issued as early as March 2026 and confirmed it had received 36 applications. Authorities have indicated that only a small number of licences would be granted initially, to ensure issuers demonstrate genuine real-world use cases and sustainable, compliant business models.

In 2024, the HKMA initiated a stablecoin sandbox programme. Participants included a Standard Chartered joint venture with Animoca Brands and Hong Kong Telecommunications, alongside Jingdong Coinlink Technology and RD InnoTech.

The anticipated approvals position two of Hong Kong's most established financial institutions at the centre of the city's effort to develop a regulated digital asset ecosystem, at a time when stablecoin regulatory frameworks are also advancing in the EU, the UK, and the US.