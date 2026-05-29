US-based Anchorage Digital has announced it has been selected by 3iQ, a Canada-based digital asset investment manager and ETF issuer, as custody and infrastructure partner for its Canadian product suite. Subject to applicable regulatory approvals and any required prospectus or offering document amendments, 3iQ intends to migrate a significant portion of its assets under management across six publicly listed exchange-traded products on the Toronto Stock Exchange to Anchorage Digital.

Anchorage Digital operates as the first federally chartered crypto bank in the US, supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Infrastructure architecture and operational capabilities

The partnership covers custody, settlement, and staking infrastructure. Anchorage Digital's low-latency cold storage architecture enables trade settlement without reliance on hot wallets, reducing exposure across the lifecycle of fund assets. Its Atlas settlement network allows direct settlement with trading counterparties, eliminating intermediary wallets and improving capital efficiency across trading operations.

On staking, Anchorage Digital's infrastructure allows asset managers to select from a broader network of validators and optimise staking strategies, supporting yield generation within institutional-grade controls. For 3iQ, the migration is designed to streamline operations and provide greater flexibility as it expands its product offering.

Regulatory positioning and institutional context

Anchorage Digital's OCC-supervised status was cited as a key factor in 3iQ's selection. As digital asset ETFs mature in Canada and elsewhere, institutional issuers are increasingly prioritising infrastructure partners that operate within recognised regulatory frameworks comparable to those governing traditional financial services.

Canada has been an active market for listed digital asset products, with the Toronto Stock Exchange hosting some of the earliest publicly traded crypto ETFs globally. The migration of a multi-product suite to a single regulated custody and infrastructure provider reflects a broader industry move towards unified platforms combining settlement, staking, trading, and custody within one environment.

No figures on the value of assets under management to be migrated or a timeline for completion have been disclosed beyond the condition of regulatory approval.