Robinhood has launched Agentic Trading and an Agentic Credit Card, enabling AI agents to execute trades and purchases on customers' behalf.

The products are built on Robinhood's Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, enabling third-party AI agents to integrate with the platform's trading and banking infrastructure. Customers can connect agents of their choice by linking them to Robinhood's Trading and Banking MCP servers, with full API documentation published on the company's support portal.

Agentic trading with ring-fenced accounts

The Agentic Trading feature allows AI agents to execute equity trades within a dedicated account that is kept separate from a customer's primary portfolio. Funds must be explicitly deposited into the agentic account before the agent can access them, limiting exposure to only the capital the customer allocates. Customers receive push notifications for each trade executed and can monitor a real-time activity feed along with profit and loss data directly in the Robinhood app. The agent can be disconnected at any time.

Use cases supported at launch include portfolio rebalancing, thematic investing strategies, and automated mean reversion trading. The beta release covers equities only, as support for options, crypto, event contracts, and futures is planned for future phases.

Virtual card with spending controls

The Agentic Credit Card connects AI agents to a dedicated virtual card issued under Robinhood's Gold Card product. Customers set a specific spending limit before the agent becomes active and can optionally require manual approval for each transaction. In addition, the virtual card is isolated from the customer's primary card and other Robinhood account data by default. The product earns 3% cash back on purchases.

Intended use cases range from automated price monitoring and retail purchases to booking reservations and managing recurring supply orders for small businesses. Monthly spending limits can be configured in the Robinhood Banking app, and the virtual card can be deleted instantly.

Safety framework

Both products are accompanied by a set of controls designed to preserve customer oversight. These include fraud detection with dispute resolution support, the option to preview trade orders before execution, and manual approval workflows for card transactions. Robinhood's support team can cross-reference a customer's instructions against agent actions to assist in dispute resolution.

The launch positions Robinhood among financial platforms that offer native agentic infrastructure through MCP integration, reflecting a broader industry shift towards AI-driven automation in retail investing and consumer payments. The company has indicated it will expand both products' capabilities in the coming months.