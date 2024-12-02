Ripple secures UK FCA licence to expand regulated payments services

Ripple has received regulatory authorisation in the UK, reinforcing its long-standing operational presence in the country.

The financial technology company, which develops cryptocurrency-based services for institutions, has operated from London since 2016 and maintains its largest office outside the US in the city. The company has continued to expand its UK workforce and has supported local blockchain development through funding initiatives and academic partnerships, including more than GBP 5 million committed to British universities under its research programme.

The latest approvals grant Ripple both an Electronic Money Institution licence and registration as a cryptoasset business from the Financial Conduct Authority. Together, these permissions allow the company to offer regulated payment services and digital asset-related activities to UK-based institutions. As a result, Ripple can extend its licenced payments platform in the market, enabling cross-border transactions that incorporate digital assets.

FCA approvals expand Ripple Payments offering in the UK

The regulatory clearance enables Ripple Payments, the company’s end-to-end cross-border payments solution, to be made available to UK institutions. The platform manages payment flows for clients by connecting them with a network of global payout partners. Ripple assumes responsibility for blockchain operations and related infrastructure, allowing customers to deploy digital payment services without developing their own systems.

Representatives from Ripple described the approvals as part of a general shift in financial markets, where blockchain technology is increasingly used beyond pilot projects and integrated into production systems. According to company officials, regulatory clarity is seen as a factor that encourages institutional adoption of digital assets and supports the use of distributed ledger technology in payments and settlement.

Beyond payments, Ripple provides services across custody and digital asset infrastructure, including its US dollar-denominated stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD). The company also operates Ripple Prime, a multi-asset prime brokerage offering services such as clearing and financing across foreign exchange, digital assets, derivatives and fixed income.