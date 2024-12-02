Voltage has launched Voltage Credit, a revolving credit line enabling instant payment finality over Bitcoin rails with full USD repayment.

Following this announcement, Voltage, a US-based Bitcoin infrastructure provider, has launched Voltage Credit, a revolving line of credit designed for businesses that want to send payments over Bitcoin's Lightning Network without holding cryptocurrency on their balance sheet or pre-funding accounts in advance. Repayment is made in USD from a standard bank account, and the product is currently available to qualified businesses in the US.

How the product works

According to the official press release, Voltage Credit functions as a draw-on-demand revolving credit facility. Businesses access a credit line to initiate payments that settle instantly over Bitcoin infrastructure — either via the Lightning Network or on-chain — and repay outstanding balances in USD. Interest accrues only on the amount drawn, and the available credit is restored immediately upon repayment. There are no origination fees, and the product carries a fixed annual percentage rate on outstanding balances.

Underwriting is based on payment volume processed through Voltage's infrastructure rather than static collateral, meaning credit limits can scale with a business's actual transaction activity. For finance teams, this removes two common friction points associated with Bitcoin-based payment rails: the need to pre-fund accounts in advance and the requirement to hold or liquidate Bitcoin to settle obligations.

Market positioning and industry context

Voltage Credit is targeting two distinct business segments. The first comprises enterprises outside the cryptocurrency sector that are exploring Bitcoin payment rails for their cost and speed advantages — Lightning Network payments are expected to settle in seconds at a fraction of the cost of traditional card or wire infrastructure — but have been deterred by treasury complexity or accounting requirements. By keeping repayment and accounting entirely in USD, the product attempts to lower the operational barrier to adoption.

The second segment is represented by businesses already operating in digital assets, such as exchanges, payment service providers, and miners. These companies have faced a structural financing gap: banks have generally not recognised Bitcoin-denominated revenue as a qualifying asset for credit underwriting, while existing crypto lending products have required BTC collateral, creating potential tax events and balance sheet volatility. Voltage Credit's volume-based underwriting model is positioned as an alternative to both approaches.

Furthermore, the product does not require businesses to take on cryptocurrency exposure at any point in the payment or repayment cycle. For CFOs and treasury teams managing USD-denominated costs alongside Bitcoin-denominated revenue or payment flows, this separation is the central operational proposition.

Voltage Credit represents a broader attempt to position Bitcoin payment infrastructure — specifically the Lightning Network — as a viable settlement layer for enterprise use cases, with credit as the mechanism to address working capital constraints that have limited adoption among larger, more operationally complex organisations.