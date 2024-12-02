Wirex has launched a stablecoin push-to-card service powered by Visa Direct, available through its BaaS platform.

Following this announcement, Wirex has launched a stablecoin-funded push-to-card payout capability powered by Visa Direct, now available through its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering. The feature enables businesses to disburse stablecoin-funded payments directly to eligible debit and credit cards, with coverage spanning more than three billion cards across over 200 countries and territories.

The launch addresses a longstanding friction point in stablecoin-based payments: whilst stablecoins offer borderless and programmable value transfer, converting those balances into accessible, recipient-friendly payouts has remained operationally complex. By routing disbursements through Visa Direct's existing card infrastructure, Wirex removes the need for IBANs, SWIFT codes, or country-specific payout rails. Recipients will also have the possibility to receive funds using only a 16-digit card number, with delivery reported in under 30 seconds in many cases.

Embedded capability for international disbursements

According to the official press release, the service is integrated via Wirex BaaS APIs, allowing partner businesses to embed push-to-card functionality directly into their own products without building or maintaining localised payout infrastructure. Wirex manages the underlying infrastructure, including compliance and foreign exchange, with the company citing transparent FX pricing and minimal margins compared with traditional wire transfers.

The capability is designed to support a range of standard business payout scenarios, including contractor and freelancer payments, employee expense reimbursements, and supplier settlements. These use cases are particularly relevant for businesses operating with distributed workforces or international vendor networks, where payout speed and reliability carry direct operational consequences. At the same time, the service operates on a 24/7 basis, including weekends and public holidays.

A company official described the development as addressing the gap between stablecoin efficiency at the network level and usability at the point of disbursement, noting that operational complexity and coverage limitations have historically undermined payout experiences for end recipients.

The launch extends the range of disbursement tools available through Wirex BaaS, positioning the platform as an infrastructure layer for businesses seeking to integrate stablecoin-based payment flows without the overhead of assembling market-by-market payout solutions. The combination of Visa Direct's card network reach and stablecoin-funded settlement reflects a broader industry direction towards hybrid models that bridge blockchain-based value transfer with conventional card acceptance infrastructure.