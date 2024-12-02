Sokin, a UK-based global business payments platform, has announced the launch of stablecoin capabilities within its existing platform, alongside the acquisition of Genpaid, a multichain non-custodial crypto payments company.

The combined offering positions Sokin as a hybrid finance platform consolidating traditional currency treasury operations with stablecoin accounts and settlement rails within a single dashboard.

The stablecoin launch represents the first phase of a rollout planned across 2026. From 17 March, select Sokin clients can open stablecoin accounts, send and receive digital assets, and convert between traditional currencies and stablecoins. Subsequent phases will add stablecoin swap functionality, embedded payment acceptance for merchants, stablecoin yield, and expanded API infrastructure for third-party platforms.

Platform design and Genpaid acquisition

Sokin has designed its stablecoin offering to abstract the technical complexity typically associated with digital asset management. Users access stablecoin wallets alongside traditional currency accounts in the same dashboard, with unified approvals, compliance, reporting, and reconciliation tools. There are no private keys, contract addresses, or native blockchain fees to manage directly.

The platform supports USDC, USDT, USDS, PYUSD, and EURC across Tron and Ethereum-based blockchain networks, with on/off ramp connectivity across more than 170 countries. A bridge rail settlement capability allows businesses to send and receive in local currencies while Sokin routes transactions through stablecoin rails, where they offer the fastest or lowest-cost path.

The acquisition of Genpaid brings multichain stablecoin payment infrastructure in-house, including AI-compatible and agentic payment capabilities built on protocols from Coinbase and Google. Genpaid founder Ross Kolodyazhnyi has been appointed Senior VP of AI and Crypto Payments at Sokin. The acquisition gives Sokin ownership of its full stablecoin technology stack rather than relying on third-party infrastructure.

Commenting on the news, Vroon Modgill, CEO and Founder of Sokin, said the goal is to make the choice of payment rail invisible for businesses, with optimal routing happening automatically, regardless of the currencies involved at each end. Kolodyazhnyi described the combination of Genpaid's multichain infrastructure with Sokin's regulated payment platform as a differentiated proposition for business clients.