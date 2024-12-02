PayPal has announced the expansion of PayPal USD (PYUSD), its dollar-backed stablecoin, to users across 70 markets worldwide through the PayPal account.

The rollout covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America, with users in remaining markets to gain access in the coming weeks.

Users in newly supported markets can buy, hold, send, and receive PYUSD directly from their PayPal account, transfer funds instantly to other PayPal users or third-party digital wallets, convert PYUSD to local currency on withdrawal, and earn rewards on eligible PYUSD holdings. PYUSD is a US federally regulated stablecoin, first launched in the US in 2023.

Business utility and settlement benefits

For businesses accepting PYUSD, the expansion is positioned around settlement speed. Merchants can access proceeds in minutes rather than the days or weeks associated with traditional payment settlement cycles, supporting working capital management and cross-border operations. The company frames this as reducing reliance on settlement infrastructure designed for an earlier era of commerce.

Markets with current availability include Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Peru, Singapore, the UK, and the US, among others across the four regions.

Furthermore, the expansion represents a significant step in PayPal's strategy to build liquidity, utility, and geographic reach for PYUSD. With over 70 markets now covered, the company is positioning PYUSD as a practical cross-border payments infrastructure embedded within its existing user base rather than as a standalone crypto product. The announcement comes as stablecoin adoption in payments accelerates globally, with regulatory frameworks advancing in the EU, UK, and US providing clearer operational parameters for issuers and distributors.

Commenting on the news, May Zabaneh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Crypto at PayPal, said the expansion gives users faster access to funds, lower-cost cross-border transfer options, and a more direct path to participating in the global economy.