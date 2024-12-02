SG-FORGE has launched its EUR CoinVertible stablecoin on the XRP Ledger, extending the asset's multi-chain availability beyond its existing Ethereum and Solana deployments.

The integration is supported by Ripple's custody solution, with the two companies indicating plans to explore additional use cases, including the incorporation of EUR CoinVertible into Ripple's product suite and its use as trading collateral. The deployment marks the third blockchain network on which the euro-denominated digital asset is available, reflecting SG-FORGE's stated strategy of expanding across multiple chains while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Infrastructure and strategic rationale

The XRP Ledger is an open-source, decentralised Layer 1 blockchain designed for fast, low-cost transactions. SG-FORGE cited the network's scalability and transaction efficiency as factors in the decision to deploy EUR CoinVertible on the protocol.

Ripple has an existing relationship with SG-FORGE as a digital assets infrastructure provider, and its custody solution underpins the technical delivery of this launch. Cassie Craddock, Managing Director for the UK and Europe at Ripple, noted that the partnership reflects the firm's long-standing role in supporting SG-FORGE's development of a compliant crypto-assets offering for institutional clients in Europe.

Jean-Marc Stenger, CEO of SG-FORGE, described the XRP Ledger deployment as a further step in the company's commitment to offering regulated digital assets, adding that the firm intends to continue expanding its portfolio of digital asset solutions.

Regulatory and market context

EUR CoinVertible was one of the earlier euro-denominated stablecoins issued by a regulated European financial institution. SG-FORGE operates as the digital assets subsidiary of Société Générale, a France-based banking group, and has positioned its stablecoin issuance activity within the framework of EU crypto-asset regulation. The multi-chain deployment strategy reflects broader market demand for stablecoins that can operate across different blockchain ecosystems while meeting the compliance requirements applicable to regulated issuers under frameworks such as MiCA.

The availability of EUR CoinVertible on the XRP Ledger expands the potential range of institutional counterparties and platforms that can access and settle in the asset.