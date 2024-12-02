Meta is reportedly planning to integrate stablecoin-based payments into its platforms in the second half of 2026, according to three people familiar with the matter, cited by sources who spoke on condition of anonymity as the plans have not been made public.

The US-based technology company, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram and has more than three billion users, is said to be working with a third-party vendor to administer stablecoin-backed payments and implement a new wallet. A second source indicated that Meta has issued a request for proposal to external firms, with Stripe cited as a likely candidate for piloting the integration. Meta, Stripe, and Bridge did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication.

Strategic rationale and competitive context

Stablecoin integration would allow Meta to open payment rails across its platforms, potentially reducing reliance on traditional banking infrastructure and associated transaction costs. The company's scale across social commerce and messaging, particularly WhatsApp's peer-to-peer functionality and Facebook and Instagram's commerce tools, positions stablecoins as a potential enabler of cross-border remittances and in-app transactions at significant volume.

The move would place Meta in more direct competition with other technology platforms pursuing embedded payments, including X and Telegram, both of which have outlined ambitions to develop super-app payment capabilities.

Regulatory background and prior stablecoin history

Meta's return to stablecoins follows the collapse of its previous attempt. The company announced the Libra project in 2019, later renamed Diem, which encountered significant resistance from US lawmakers and regulators. The project was scaled back in 2020, pivoting from a global digital currency to a series of single-currency stablecoins, before being shut down entirely and its assets sold in early 2022.

The regulatory environment in the US has shifted considerably since then. The GENIUS Act established a federal legal framework for stablecoin issuers for the first time, though the detailed regulations governing issuers remain in early drafting stages. One source indicated that Meta's preference for a third-party provider this time reflects lessons drawn from the Libra and Diem experience, describing the approach as deliberately arm's length.