Chainlink has deployed its data standard across the Canton blockchain ecosystem, with CCIP integration also planned.

Following this announcement, Chainlink has deployed its data standard across the Canton ecosystem, with the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) set to follow in support of cross-chain transfers of tokenised real-world assets.

In addition, building on an existing partnership, Chainlink Data Streams, SmartData NAV and AUM feeds, and Proof of Reserve are now available across the Canton network. The deployment brings oracle and data infrastructure to regulatory-grade real-world asset (RWA) workflows running on Canton, including support for Chainlink's recently launched 24/5 Equities Streams, which provides onchain access to stock and ETF market data tied to the US equities market, valued at approximately USD 80 trillion.

Ecosystem adoption already under way

According to the official press release, Canton ecosystem partners are already using the Chainlink data standard in production. Applications including CBTC by BitSafe and Unhedged, along with firms such as Thetanuts Finance and Kairo by AngelHack and Temple, are combining Canton's privacy capabilities with Chainlink's data feeds to support use cases including onchain collateral, decentralised options, and privacy-preserving prediction markets.

With Chainlink Data Streams, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve active on Canton, institutions operating within the ecosystem will gain access to real-time pricing, asset valuation, collateral verification, and asset-backing assurances. These capabilities are designed to support lending, margining, settlement, and risk management functions within regulated markets.

The integration of CCIP, once live, is expected to extend these capabilities by enabling the secure transfer of tokenised assets across chains, a function increasingly relevant as institutional participants seek interoperability between private and public blockchain environments.

The deployment reflects a broader trend in institutional blockchain adoption, where regulated entities require verified, reliable data feeds alongside compliance-compatible infrastructure before committing assets or workflows to onchain environments. Canton's architecture, which combines privacy controls with public blockchain properties, has positioned it as a network oriented toward this segment of the market.