JMR Infotech, a provider of banking technology solutions, has driven digital compliance at Coopbank through a successful implementation of OFSAA FCCM.

This implementation marks an important advancement in Coopbank's quest to improve compliance, reduce risk, and fortify its technological infrastructure for future development. Through this strategic alliance, the bank now utilises a cohesive, enterprise-level compliance framework that provides increased anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities, real-time risk monitoring, strong data security, and simplified regulatory compliance. The project successfully facilitated the efficient validation and processing of over 14 million customer records, optimising operational reliability and fraud prevention strategies.

This launch showcases JMR Infotech’s steadfast dedication to providing intelligent and scalable financial crime management solutions for banks and financial institutions worldwide. As compliance environments change, JMR remains committed to assisting its clients with technology-driven transformations that align with strategic growth and regulatory preparedness.

Other developments from Coopbank

In March 2024, Temenos launched CoopApp and CoopApp Alhuda on Temenos Digital (Infinity) for the Cooperative Bank of Oromia (Coopbank), enhancing digital banking for over 12 million customers with tailored conventional and Islamic services. The platform provided Coopbank with a 360-degree customer view, enabling personalised financial products and a unified banking experience across various channels.

Since 2017, Coopbank had been using the Temenos Banking Platform for core banking, which has helped expand its customer base and services. The bank further extended its partnership with Temenos by going live with Temenos Digital in September 2023, a launch facilitated by delivery partner Xpert Digital.