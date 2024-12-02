N26 has announced a new membership agreement with Wero, the pan-European digital wallet and instant payment solution developed by the European Payment Initiative.

Following this announcement, this strategic collaboration is set to mark N26's commitment to delivering accessible, convenient, and secure payment options for its customers across the region of Europe, beginning with Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

In addition, the integration of Wero into the N26 experience is expected to introduce another secure and user-friendly digital payment option for customers and users. Through this collaboration, consumers will be given the possibility to access a streamlined payment experience that emphasises simplicity and convenience.

Optimising the customer experience with Wero

According to the official press release, N26 is set to offer this new payment option supported by strong security standards and easy usability, which includes:

Peer-to-peer (P2P) Payments (from H2 2026, N26 customers will have the possibility to send money to friends and family directly within the N26 App, including to people who aren’t N26 bank account holders).

Instant Transactions (meaning that all payments will leverage the instant transfer capabilities enabled by SEPA rails).

IBAN-less Convenience (the integration means that payments are set to be simplified by using a phone number and/or email address instead of complex IBAN details, making P2P transactions fast, secure, and intuitive).

Furthermore, the development of European payment solutions like Wero represents an important step for the digital competitiveness and choice of payment methods. Wero was developed to provide a secure, instant, and IBAN-less payment solution that allows N26 customers to use an alternative way to make payments, firstly P2P and later also in their checkout in ecommerce and physical stores. At the same time, this partnership aims to further improve N26’s product offering and reinforces its commitment to enable the payments customers want.

N26 also announced its plans to initially launch the Wero integration for customers and partners in the region of Germany, France, and the Netherlands in H2 2026.