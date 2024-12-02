Mastercard has announced the launch of Agent Pay in the LATAM region and the Caribbean starting in 2026.

The solution is a programme designed to offer secure, transparent, and scalable AI-driven transactions in the payments ecosystem, using Mastercard’s Agent Pay Acceptance Framework to provide AI commerce experiences to merchants and consumers. Partners like Bemobi, Checkout.com, Davivienda, Evertec, Getnet, Inti, MagaluPay, and Yuno will be among the first to adopt the solution.

Getting ready for the future of payments

Mastercard Agent Pay brings simple payment journeys into personalised recommendations and insights offered on conversational platforms. This allows digital agents to transact, manage, and improve shopping experiences on behalf of users. Leveraging Agentic Tokens, digital credentials that drive AI agents to securely transact on behalf of customers, the service is backed by advanced verification, traceability, fraud prevention, and support systems.

With 100% of users in LATAM already using Mastercard’s tokenisation technology, the region is ready for rapid adoption of Agent Pay, ensuring that users benefit from optimised security and convenience. Cardholders retain full control of their experience as the agents act with the permissions and limits defined by customers, keeping them in control of their purchases.

Transactions are authenticated using tokenised credentials and passkeys, offering merchants and issuers the visibility they need to recognise and accept secure payments made by agents. Issuers across the region will have access to the feature by February 2026.

The launch will also leverage Mastercard’s Agent Pay Acceptance Framework, which launched in October 2025 and ensures secure agent transactions, requiring agent registration and verification before purchases can be processed on the company’s network. This helps merchants of all sizes by allowing them to recognise trusted AI agents and accept secure, tokenised transactions.

Mastercard believes that agentic payments mark a shift in commerce, where AI supports individuals and businesses to be more productive in a simple manner. Collaborating with multiple ecosystem partners, the company aims to accelerate the region’s digitalisation and ensure that these features reach a wider base of customers.

Davivienda, Getnet, and MagaluPay see Agent Pay as a way to strengthen the entire payments ecosystem, expressing positive sentiments regarding their collaboration with Mastercard. Bringing AI-powered secure payments to the LATAM region can help customers adopt agentic commerce faster, ensuring that everyone is prepared for the future of payments.