Notino, a European online beauty retailer, has gone live with Klarna across Poland, Ireland, and the UK, directing the collaboration toward improving beauty shopping.

By working together, Klarna and Notino intend to scale flexibility, efficiency, and convenience in beauty shopping, providing consumers with a more optimised experience when doing their spending online.

Currently live in Poland, Ireland, and the UK, the partnership enables individuals shopping at Notino to utilise Klarna’s services. To start using the solutions, customers need to download the Klarna app, search for Notino, and begin shopping directly within the Klarna app. At checkout, they can select Pay with Klarna to view flexible payment options and complete their purchase.

Through this move, Klarna and Notino aim to further advance their commitment to making the beauty community’s experience better.

The beauty industry now increasingly using BNPL

Similar to other sectors, the beauty industry has started to increasingly adopt BNPL solutions to improve the customer experience and boost sales. With BNPL, clients can pay for beauty services and products in instalments, in turn making high-cost options more affordable and accessible to a wider range of individuals.

By implementing this model, many companies have seen a growth in client retention and satisfaction, which has led to business expansion through more bookings and orders and minimised cancellation and abandonment rates.

BNPL across Europe

Recent data showcased that, as of 2025, BNPL has become a mainstream financial product, especially for younger individuals looking for alternatives to traditional credit. When it comes to Europe, the market has witnessed substantial growth, with projections anticipating BNPL payments to reach USD 191 billion in 2025, compared to USD 167 billion the year before.

Nearly 68% of European consumers have used BNPL solutions. From this number, 40% of them are utilising these services frequently. Most people gravitate towards using such financial tools for fashion and apparel, electronics, home goods and furniture, as well as travel experiences.