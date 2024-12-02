ACI Worldwide study shows growing payments modernisation gap

A new study from ACI Worldwide and Globant has revealed growing gaps between payments innovation confidence and actual readiness as modernisation pressures rise.

The research, which surveyed 500 executives across several global regions, points to a widening divide between strategic ambition and operational readiness as expectations for faster and more secure transactions intensify.

The report indicates that while most respondents view their organisations as industry leaders, fewer than half say payments innovation receives clear attention at the executive level. Cultural resistance, underused technology, and reliance on ageing systems were repeatedly cited as factors contributing to slow progress.

Growing pressure to modernise

Customer expectations emerged as a dominant force shaping change. A significant share of participants stated that immediate, secure, and dependable transactions will become standard by 2026, increasing the urgency for modernisation. Despite this, only a minority of organisations have set out long-term investment plans, and even fewer are actively retiring legacy platforms that inhibit new product development.

Fraud and cybersecurity concerns continue to weigh heavily on decision-making, with most respondents listing these issues as primary obstacles to innovation. Regulatory obligations were also highlighted as adding complexity, particularly as institutions prepare for requirements linked to ISO 20022 migration and open banking frameworks. Cost pressures and shortages of specialised talent further complicate the transition.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play a larger operational role in the near term. According to the study, AI will increasingly support dynamic transaction routing, real-time anomaly detection, and evolving models that adjust automatically to new patterns. The research suggests that these tools will become central to maintaining competitiveness.

Representatives from ACI Worldwide commented that the sector now faces an immediate need to bridge the gap between confidence and action, noting that organisations prioritising system upgrades and integrated intelligence will be better positioned for the landscape emerging in 2026.

