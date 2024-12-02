DIAS brings IRIS across all physical and online stores

DIAS has announced that IRIS, Greece’s interbank A2A instant payments service, has been fully deployed across all physical points of sale (POS) and all ecommerce sites in the country.

Following this announcement, with the expansion of IRIS Commerce, which has no transaction amount limit, IRIS instant payments will now be available everywhere, including in physical stores, across e-shops, in peer-to-peer transactions, and in payments to professionals and public-sector entities. This process aims to develop a unified payment experience for customers and partners in the region.

In addition, with this new initiative, Greece achieves universal acceptance of Account-to-Account (A2A) instant payments across all points of sale.

Providing secure, intuitive, and reliable payments for customers

According to the official press release, the implementation of `IRIS Everywhere` was completed within a short timeframe, during the development of a series of demanding project cycles for electronic payments in the region of Greece. At the same time, it also represents the result of close collaboration between DIAS and all pillars of the payments ecosystem, including the State, banks, payment service providers, acquirers, and technology & ERP solution providers.

As of December 1st, Greece will have the possibility to benefit from a unified national instant payments solution available at every point of interaction. The rollout of IRIS Commerce across all physical and online points of sale marks an important step for the overall economy, businesses, and citizens, while also representing a highly collaborative effort across the entire payments ecosystem.

Furthermore, with Greece now focusing on developing an optimised instant payments market in Europe, in 2026, DIAS will move to the next step: connecting, in the first phase, IRIS P2P with the EuroPA European network, enabling Greek users and customers to make instant payments just as easily, reliably, and cross-border across the region of Europe.

In addition, DIAS will continue to focus on its strategy to develop optimised payment solutions, in close cooperation with banks and PSPs, aiming to modernise transactions, strengthen the overall digital economy, as well as support the needs of both the public and private sectors.