Belgium-based app Doccle has confirmed its readiness to conduct the first payment of an invoice through Wero, the European payment solution.

The announcement comes as a key milestone in the journey to making efficient, secure, and cross-border payment solutions available across Europe. Bram Lerouge, CEO of Doccle, expanded on this, saying that this initiative for digital payments in Europe makes the switch to Wero accessible to a wide audience, including those who do not pay through apps on a daily basis.

Bringing Wero at scale

Back in 2015, Doccle was among the first companies to enable invoices to be paid via an integrated payment button. Now, the firm further strengthens its place in the industry by being the first to process Wero payments for invoices in Belgium.

As detailed by Doccle, this move underlines the significant possibilities of the new European payment standard. Implementing Wero is set to increase these efficiency gains and support the availability of instant and cross-border payments within a familiar administrative environment.

Realising the Wero payment was conducted in close collaboration with bank KBC, payment company Buckaroo, and the European Payments Initiative (EPI). Funded by several banks, including the Belgian ones Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING, and KBC, EPI is the company that introduced the new European payment application Wero. The organisation views the realisation of Doccle as the next step in the ecommerce launch of the system across Belgium.

Development strategy

The first official Wero payment within the Doccle environment for ecommerce in Belgium took place on 2 December 2025, with representatives from 50 large companies being present. This came as the formal beginning of the European introduction of Wero in invoicing processes for ecommerce in Belgium.

Additionally, this represented the start of a phased upscaling of the application. According to the official press release, the broad public launch of Wero for ecommerce in Belgium is anticipated to happen in the first half of 2026, after which the payment method will gradually become available to all Doccle users for invoice payments.