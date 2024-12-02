Worldpay has announced an expanded partnership with ClubManager in order to power the company’s embedded payments as it continues its expansion in the UK.

Following this announcement, as part of its UK growth strategy, ClubManager has integrated Worldpay for Platforms’ embedded payments in order to deliver secure, efficient, and scalable payment experiences directly within its software.

Worldpay has been an important partner for its operations in Australia and New Zealand, delivering simple and flexible payments to ClubManager’s clubs and their members. As the company continues to expand across the region, the simple integration is expected to make it easier to suit the needs of clients while tapping into the potential of payments as a driver of revenue as well.

Expanding services and tapping into the potential of payments

According to the official press release, Worldpay for Platforms is set to be integrated into ClubManager’s software and will enable it to offer critical payments capabilities to its growing base of UK clubs. At the same time, through a streamlined user experience, ClubManager’s clients are expected to be able to handle all their payment needs, including direct debit and recurring card payments. By eliminating the complexity of multiple providers and integrations, clubs will have the possibility to benefit from reliable, streamlined payment tools collectively managed through the use of one streamlined setup.

In addition, by leveraging Worldpay’s payment infrastructure purpose-built for software companies, and ClubManager’s deep expertise in club management, both companies are expected to accelerate digital transformation across the region of the UK sports and fitness industry.

The partnership is set to make payments easier for clubs and unlock new opportunities as payments fuel growth and development for software providers like ClubManager. Furthermore, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.