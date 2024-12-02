Nuvei has enabled its European eCommerce clients to accept payments through Wero, the digital wallet developed by the European Payments Initiative (EPI). The rollout follows earlier testing in which the company was among the first processors to complete a trial transaction using the system’s account-to-account infrastructure. Wero operates on SEPA Instant Credit Transfer rails, allowing customers to pay merchants directly from their bank accounts within seconds.

The system is intended to support cross-border European payments with faster settlement compared with traditional card-based methods. Merchants integrating Wero gain an additional checkout option that may lower processing expenses and shorten the time it takes for funds to reach their accounts.

Growing use of instant account-to-account payments

European consumer behaviour has increasingly favoured payment methods linked to domestic banking systems. Industry research indicates that checkout abandonment often rises when shoppers cannot use their preferred local method. Other studies suggest that expanding the number of available payment options can improve conversion rates and support repeat purchasing. According to the official press release, millions of users across Europe have access to the wallet, and peer-to-peer transfers conducted through the platform have exceeded one hundred million transactions, representing several billion euros in value.

Representatives from Nuvei said the company’s integration is intended to expand payment choice for merchants while meeting expectations for quick, straightforward and secure online checkout experiences. Officials described Wero as a tool that can help businesses capture additional sales by offering a payment route aligned with European consumer preferences.

EPI representatives similarly characterised the launch as a step in the wider rollout of a pan-European solution aimed at providing an alternative to card schemes. According to the organisation, the presence of payment processors in live environments will be important in increasing adoption across the region.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database. The database also includes a dedicated profile for Wero.