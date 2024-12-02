How does the payment method work?
Wero is a mobile-first payment solution that leverages bank accounts for all transaction types. For P2P transactions, you can send and request money from any contact who is registered with a member bank by using a proxy. For commerce, Wero acts as a QR code-based solution that connects merchants and consumers. Merchants request consent for payments and use this to ask for a payment guarantee, which can be utilised once or multiple times.
Target markets
Banks, financial institutions, merchants (all verticals, omnichannel), marketplaces, direct-to-consumer
Geographical presence
Europe
Funding rounds and investors
ABN Amro, Belfius, BFCM, BNP Paribas, BPCE, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, DSGV, DZ Bank, ING, KBC, La Banque Postale, Nexi, Rabobank, Société Générale, Worldline
Licence type
AISP, PISP
Reach
We start with a reach of 80% of all bank clients in Germany, Belgium, and France.
Acceptance
For P2P transactions, a reach of over 80% of all bank clients in Germany, Belgium, and France. For commerce transactions, we will start an MVP with selected known and big merchants first, before rolling it out via our members in 2025/2026.
Implementation requirements
Contract with a member that is offering Wero acceptance contract.
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
Mercatel, FEVAD, AFTE, Becom, FinTech Belgium, The Banking Scene, ECC, ClubEHI, The Payments Association
Payment methods type
E-wallet
Yes
Online banking payments
Yes
Domestic or regional scheme (multibank online banking e-payments)
Yes, own scheme open to all financial institutions
Direct debit
No, but a similar transaction type with better protection
BNPL (instalments offering)
Upcoming feature
• Credit check No
• Age verification Upcoming feature
• Late fees No
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
Yes
Technology and payment capabilities
Integration technology
Restful APIs
Integration support
Provided by PSP
Do you offer a developer portal?
Yes, for scheme members
Do you provide sandboxes and a testing environment?
Yes, for scheme members
Types of supported APIs\API standard supported
EPI proprietary API
Do you have a fallback mechanism for PSD2's API?
No
Connected banks
Europe – 30% (access to 75% of consumers)
Speed
Instant/24x7
Payment guarantee
Yes, duration depending on transaction type
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes, via member
Recurring payments
Yes, multiple options
Settlement currencies
Yes, EUR but open to non-EUR payments in the future
Processing currencies
Yes, EUR but open to non-EUR payments in the future
Currency available for customers
Yes, EUR but open to non-EUR payments in the future
Automated and instant refund
Yes
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes, via scheme member
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback / Buyer protection
Yes
Partners
Technology partners
We don't communicate about this.
Distribution channels
Scheme members
Business model and clients
Pricing model
Via scheme members
Future developments
Rollout; country and feature extension