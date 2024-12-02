How does the payment method work?

Wero is a mobile-first payment solution that leverages bank accounts for all transaction types. For P2P transactions, you can send and request money from any contact who is registered with a member bank by using a proxy. For commerce, Wero acts as a QR code-based solution that connects merchants and consumers. Merchants request consent for payments and use this to ask for a payment guarantee, which can be utilised once or multiple times.

Target markets

Banks, financial institutions, merchants (all verticals, omnichannel), marketplaces, direct-to-consumer

Contact details

https://www.epicompany.eu/contact-us/

Geographical presence

Europe

Funding rounds and investors

ABN Amro, Belfius, BFCM, BNP Paribas, BPCE, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, DSGV, DZ Bank, ING, KBC, La Banque Postale, Nexi, Rabobank, Société Générale, Worldline

Licence type

AISP, PISP

Reach

We start with a reach of 80% of all bank clients in Germany, Belgium, and France.

Acceptance

For P2P transactions, a reach of over 80% of all bank clients in Germany, Belgium, and France. For commerce transactions, we will start an MVP with selected known and big merchants first, before rolling it out via our members in 2025/2026.

Implementation requirements

Contract with a member that is offering Wero acceptance contract.

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

Mercatel, FEVAD, AFTE, Becom, FinTech Belgium, The Banking Scene, ECC, ClubEHI, The Payments Association

Payment methods type

E-wallet

Yes

Online banking payments

Yes

Domestic or regional scheme (multibank online banking e-payments)

Yes, own scheme open to all financial institutions

Direct debit

No, but a similar transaction type with better protection

BNPL (instalments offering)

Upcoming feature

• Credit check No

• Age verification Upcoming feature

• Late fees No

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Technology and payment capabilities

Integration technology

Restful APIs

Integration support

Provided by PSP

Do you offer a developer portal?

Yes, for scheme members

Do you provide sandboxes and a testing environment?

Yes, for scheme members

Types of supported APIs\API standard supported

EPI proprietary API

Do you have a fallback mechanism for PSD2's API?

No

Connected banks

Europe – 30% (access to 75% of consumers)

Speed

Instant/24x7

Payment guarantee

Yes, duration depending on transaction type

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes, via member

Recurring payments

Yes, multiple options

Settlement currencies

Yes, EUR but open to non-EUR payments in the future

Processing currencies

Yes, EUR but open to non-EUR payments in the future

Currency available for customers

Yes, EUR but open to non-EUR payments in the future

Automated and instant refund

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes, via scheme member

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback / Buyer protection

Yes

Partners

Technology partners

We don't communicate about this.

Distribution channels

Scheme members

Business model and clients

Pricing model

Via scheme members

Future developments

Rollout; country and feature extension