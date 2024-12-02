Wero

HQ: Belgium

Year founded: 2022

Wero

The digital wallet made in Europe.

Wero is the digital wallet and consumer brand of the European Payments Initiative (EPI). Supported by 16 European banks and merchant service providers, it aims to create an efficient payment solution for Europe. Wero P2P was launched in Germany, France, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Next is the launch of an ecommerce use case, as is the Dutch migration of iDEAL to Wero. 

