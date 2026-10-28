Bitget Wallet has introduced Virtual Account, a feature that gives users a personal USD and EUR account number inside its self-custodial crypto wallet. The account numbers are provided by licensed partner Noah. Funds deposited into a Virtual Account are automatically converted into USDT or USDC, and users can open an account free of charge without local residency or a branch visit.

Bank transfers into a self-custodial wallet

Virtual Account accepts incoming transfers through ACH, Fedwire, SEPA, and SWIFT, giving users a channel into the traditional financial system without holding a bank account in the US or Europe. Incoming transfers are available now, while outbound transfers are planned for the coming months. Once converted, the stablecoins can be used across Bitget Wallet's financial tools, including card spending, QR payments, cross-border transfers, yield products, and crypto and real-world asset investment.

The feature has been added to Bitget Wallet's Onchain Payments Matrix, the payment infrastructure behind its card, QR payment, and cross-border transfer services. In July 2026, Bitget Wallet formalised a partnership with Mesh built on the same infrastructure, and in March 2026 it expanded its crypto card to 11 Latin American countries with Mastercard.

Salaries, remittances, and wallet funding

Bitget Wallet is targeting three main use cases. Cross-border workers and freelancers can receive salaries in USD or EUR directly from employers in the US or the EU. Users in emerging markets can receive international remittances through their own account number, and users can fund their wallets by bank transfer without going through a centralised exchange or a third-party crypto on-ramp.

On cost, Bitget Wallet says a USD 500 ACH transfer through Virtual Account carries around USD 2 in Bitget Wallet fees. By comparison, the global average cost of sending remittances is around 6% of the amount sent, according to the World Bank's Remittance Prices Worldwide database. Fees charged by sending banks or blockchain networks may apply separately.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, said crypto wallets are becoming everyday financial hubs, particularly in markets where access to dollar accounts or cross-border banking is limited. Shah Ramezani, Founder and CEO of Noah, said opening a dollar or euro account is out of reach for many people, and that the integration allows users to receive, hold, and send dollars and euros while keeping control of their keys. Bitget Wallet reports more than 100 million users worldwide.