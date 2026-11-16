DBS and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan have launched 24/7 cross-border tokenised deposit transfers, with Ant International as the first client.

The interoperability solution connects DBS Token Services with the account-based permissioned tokenised deposit ecosystem of Kinexys by J.P. Morgan. Institutional clients can now move USD instantly between blockchain-based accounts in the US and Singapore at any time, including weekends and outside traditional banking hours. Furthermore, the service is commercially available, and Partior handles settlement orchestration.

How the solution works

Institutional clients of the two banks can deploy on-chain USD liquidity on demand to support local operations across markets and time zones. Transfers move between the banks’ permissioned blockchain environments, so corporate treasurers are no longer limited by the cut-off times of conventional banking hours when responding to changes in market conditions or liquidity needs.

The launch puts into operation the interoperability framework that DBS and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan announced in November 2025. That framework was developed in order to set out how account-based tokenised value transfers could take place between the two banks’ on-chain ecosystems. The solution also advances Project BLOOM, an initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to support the use of tokenised money.

The two banks co-lead the project’s token interoperability workgroup, which develops industry frameworks and live use cases showing how different forms of tokenised money can operate across networks.

Ant International as the first client

Ant International, which operates across several time zones, is the first client to use the solution. It is applying the solution to treasury and liquidity management across its entities in both markets. The company has worked with both banks on account-based tokenised deposits before. In 2024, it collaborated with DBS on the launch of the bank’s Treasury Tokens solution, while also being among the first companies in Asia to integrate with the Kinexys by J.P. Morgan Blockchain Deposit Account network for real-time treasury management.

Kelvin Li, General Manager of Platform Tech and Senior Vice President at Ant International, said that the company needs treasury tools that work around the clock to serve customers across its global markets.

Market context

The companies are aiming the solution at businesses in always-on sectors such as e-commerce and digital services. For these businesses, moving funds outside standard banking hours and across time zones can improve payment certainty and speed up access to cash for suppliers and customers. Demand in Asia is a further driver, as outbound cross-border payments from the region are projected to reach USD 24 trillion by 2033, almost double the USD 13.5 trillion recorded in 2025.

Corporate interest in tokenised money is also rising. A DBS report, The Great Rewiring: Money in a new order, found that 88% of corporations are deploying or piloting tokenised money use cases, and more than half have adopted or plan to adopt tokenised deposits.

Rachel Chew, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Digital Assets, Global Transaction Services, DBS Bank, said tokenised money is moving from experimentation to live client use. The official added that connectivity between banking ecosystems is needed to transfer value across them. In addition, Zack Chestnut, Global Head of Commercial at Kinexys by J.P. Morgan, described the launch as a step towards interconnectivity in global money movement on permissioned blockchain rails.

The launch moves the 2025 framework from announcement to commercial operation. It links two bank-operated permissioned networks across jurisdictions, which is the type of cross-network use case the Project BLOOM interoperability workgroup was set up to develop. The banks have said they will continue working with the wider industry on interoperability between forms of tokenised money.