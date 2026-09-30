Expert viewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Ripple report key takeaways: Europe's stablecoin blind spot

CP

Claudia Pincovski

30 Sep 2026 / 7 Min Read

Keywords:
reportstablecoinresearchdatafinancial institutionstransactionsfintechdigital assetspaymentstreasury
Companies:
Ripple
Countries:
Europe

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