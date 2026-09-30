Ripple’s Stablecoin Integration in Europe report draws on proprietary research, third-party data, and expert interviews to map Europe's financial institutions. It delivers a clear verdict: the region heavily uses a market it barely controls, and the window to change that closes in 2029.

A euro-shaped gap in a dollar-dominated market

Europe-based transactions accounted for 38% of global stablecoin activity in the last quarter of 2025, yet euro-pegged stablecoins make up less than 0.3% of global stablecoin supply. The market is instead dominated almost entirely by dollar-backed tokens: Tether's USDT commands roughly 63% of total market capitalisation, with Circle's USDC holding another 25%. The mismatch between usage and denomination is, in other words, becoming the defining structural risk for European institutions.

Adoption is accelerating faster than infrastructure can absorb it

Sentiment among European fintechs suggests this is no longer a fringe bet. 72% agree that digital asset solutions will become a required offering for financial institutions to stay competitive, and 48% expect stablecoin payments to be essential to their business within one to two years. 34% are already scaling digital asset use in treasury or payment operations, ahead of the 27% global average, a sign that European institutions are moving from exploration to execution faster than their global peers.

Among organisations already using stablecoins, 41% report cost savings of 10% or more, concentrated in cross-border transactions, the clearest commercial case the report identifies. Corporates lag behind this enthusiasm, however: just 9% currently use stablecoins for payments. But 80% have completed or planned a formal ROI analysis, suggesting the gap is one of execution and internal confidence rather than a lack of underlying interest.

Regulation and timing define the opportunity window

The EU's MiCA regulation has established compliance ground rules, but it leaves open questions around travel rules and the treatment of US dollar stablecoins circulating within the EU. That ambiguity is a live concern: 39% of fintechs cite a lack of regulatory certainty as a key worry, alongside 27% concerned about blockchain's incompatibility with existing systems.

Compounding the uncertainty is timing. The European Central Bank's digital euro isn't expected before 2029, leaving institutions a multi-year runway to establish stablecoin infrastructure and set standards before a sovereign digital currency enters the picture. The report frames this less as a gap to wait out than as a window to actively fill.

A European answer is already forming

Momentum toward a distinctly European response is building. A consortium of 37 banks, including ING, BBVA, and Unicredit, is backing Qivalis, a 1:1 euro-backed stablecoin slated for a 2026 launch, an early signal that incumbents don't intend to cede the space entirely to dollar-denominated players. The report identifies five institutional use cases driving demand: cross-border settlement, 24/7 treasury management, programmable commerce, expanded market reach, and cryptocurrency trading.

Bottom line

Therefore, European institutions face a decision less about whether to adopt stablecoins than about how quickly and how deeply to commit. The report lays out three strategic pathways: full integration, phased deployment, and strategic monitoring, each carrying a different balance of risk and reward, and each hinging on the same underlying decisions: whether to build, integrate, or partner on infrastructure, how to handle custody, and whether compliance and technical readiness are genuinely in place.

Ripple recommends engaging established infrastructure partners now to abstract technical complexity, navigate regulatory ambiguity, and compress time to market before the window narrows further.

Want to learn more? Download Ripple’s report: Stablecoin Integration in Europe: A Strategic Decision Framework

About Claudia Pincovski

Claudia is a News Lead Editor at The Paypers. Holding a bachelor’s degree in journalism, she is very passionate about exploring the latest news on financial inclusion, financial literacy, digital banking, and Open Finance. Claudia is a diligent researcher, a meticulous editor, and an active advocate for diversity and inclusion.

About Ripple

Founded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain solutions rewiring the global financial system. With over 85 licenses, Ripple provides a single trusted entry point for enterprises with payments, custody, prime brokerage and treasury management solutions. Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, and the digital asset XRP underpin these capabilities, enabling Ripple and its customers to bridge the worlds of traditional and digital finance.