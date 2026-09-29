US-based Verona has launched verUSD, a USD stablecoin issued via Brale for AI agent payments, with over USD 100 million in launch commitments.

The USD-denominated stablecoin has rolled out with commitments from Animoca Ventures, Figment Capital, Sfermion, Pentos, Ero, Arkstream, and other partners in the Verona ecosystem. The token is intended to pay for verified data and to settle transactions carried out by AI agents on the network.

verUSD is issued via Brale and backed 1:1 by USD reserves held with regulated financial institutions in the US. Holders can redeem through Verona, which describes the stablecoin as fully reserved.

At launch, verUSD is available natively on seven blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Optimism, Arbitrum, Celo, and Solana. Verona plans to add further chain integrations in the weeks following the launch.

Contracted volume and capital commitments

The launch commitments fall into two categories: contracted revenue and capital commitments. More than USD 60 million consists of signed, committed revenue that is set to flow through verUSD as payments, which the company presents as contracted volume rather than a forecast. The remainder is made up of capital commitments from ecosystem partners.

Verona frames this model as a reversal of the usual pattern, in which a stablecoin comes to market first and seeks adoption afterwards. For the past four years, the company has settled payments in USDC across the projects building on its infrastructure. According to Verona, those teams can switch to verUSD quickly, so the token begins with existing transaction flows rather than relying on new demand.

James Ho, Head of Animoca Ventures, said verUSD enters a network that already has verification volume and paying customers, tying the token to usage rather than speculation. Anthony Anzalone, CEO of Burnt Labs, added that the company is not asking its users to hold verUSD, describing its role as a payment layer that operates in the background.

Verified data for AI agents

Verona's network cryptographically verifies data at the source while maintaining privacy, giving AI agents access to the sensitive, real-world information they need to act. The company states that its technology supports experiences across more than 115 brands, including Uber, Amazon, Nike, and BMW, and has recorded more than 70 million verified interactions across more than five million users.

With its own settlement asset, Verona no longer depends on a third-party stablecoin for payments on its network. Data verification and the settlement of agent transactions now run on the same infrastructure, and the network controls the instrument used to pay for both.