From idle capital to productive capital: how digital money is reshaping treasury management

For financial institutions and large corporates, liquidity management has traditionally been built around a simple priority: keep enough money safe and available to meet obligations when they fall due. Return comes second. The problem is that the infrastructure used to move and deploy that liquidity has not always moved at the same speed as the businesses it supports.

This is where digital money and onchain finance are beginning to change the equation. Stablecoins can move value across borders quickly, while tokenized money-market funds and DeFi lending protocols create new ways of putting capital to work during the periods when it would otherwise sit idle.

In a recent conversation, Adam Levine, CEO of Fireblocks Financial Services, explained how this shift is developing and why he sees onchain finance less as a replacement for traditional finance than as an evolution of it.

From safety and availability to capital efficiency

Treasury teams have a fundamental responsibility: making sure the right currency is available at the right time to pay employees, vendors, and other obligations. This means that liquidity cannot simply be optimised for maximum return. The core requirement is safety and immediate availability.

As Adam points out, however, institutions often maintain larger cash balances than they would ideally like because traditional financial infrastructure can make it difficult to move funds quickly between cash and yield-generating instruments. Money-market funds, for example, can provide relatively low-risk returns, but moving funds into and out of them can involve operational friction, costs and delays.

For treasury teams, that creates a trade-off: keep the money immediately available and potentially sacrifice return, or pursue yield while accepting less flexibility.

Blockchain introduces another possibility. Because digital assets can move quickly, institutions can potentially deploy capital for the hours or periods when it is not needed and return it to a liquid form when payments have to be made.

A spectrum of onchain liquidity options

The opportunity does not necessarily start with the highest-risk parts of DeFi. Adam describes a spectrum of options that can correspond to different liquidity needs and risk appetites.

At the more conservative end are tokenized money-market funds. These essentially bring a familiar financial instrument onto blockchain infrastructure. An institution holding substantial balances throughout the day could, for example, place some of those funds into a tokenized money-market product, generate a relatively modest return while the capital is idle, and then convert the position back into a stablecoin when the liquidity is needed.

For institutions willing to accept more risk in exchange for potentially higher returns, DeFi lending represents another option. Stablecoins can be supplied to liquidity pools, with different pools offering different risk and return profiles. The increasing sophistication of the institutions and financial professionals involved in designing and managing these pools is making the market more accessible to traditional financial participants.

The important point is that institutions do not have to choose between ‘traditional finance’ and ‘DeFi’ as two completely separate worlds. They can allocate different portions of their liquidity according to their operational needs and risk tolerance.

Payments are the first step

For many institutions, the initial use case for digital assets is not investment but payments.

Cross-border payments provide a clear example. Traditional international transfers can involve correspondent banks across multiple jurisdictions, foreign-exchange processes and settlement delays. Stablecoins can provide an alternative settlement layer: institutions can move value onchain between jurisdictions and convert it back into local fiat through the appropriate infrastructure.

The attraction is not simply speed. Adam identifies three potential drivers: more efficient use of liquidity, reduced payment-related risk and, in some cases, lower costs.

This is also why adoption does not necessarily begin with companies looking to become crypto businesses. Large corporates can approach digital assets as a way of improving an existing financial process. Once the payment infrastructure is in place, the question naturally becomes what to do with the capital that remains at rest.

The institutional challenge is broader than regulation

Regulation remains an important consideration, but Adam argues that it is increasingly becoming only one part of a much larger institutional implementation challenge.

Large financial institutions need to consider risk management, internal systems, operational procedures, governance and talent when introducing a new way of moving money. Even when the technology itself is ready, integrating it into existing financial infrastructure can be a substantial project.

This is also where institutional access to DeFi is evolving. Fireblocks' integrations with Morpho and Aave are designed to allow clients to access lending pools while retaining the security and controls required by institutional treasury operations. The model gives institutions access to different pools and strategies without requiring them to abandon the governance and operational frameworks they already use.

An evolution of finance, not a separate ecosystem

The broader trend Adam describes is therefore less about replacing traditional financial products than changing the infrastructure through which they operate.

Money-market funds, lending, payments and other financial activities can increasingly exist onchain, with institutions choosing between different levels of liquidity, risk and return.

If that evolution continues, the distinction between ‘traditional finance’ and ‘digital assets’ may gradually become less meaningful. Rather than being a separate category reserved for crypto-native firms, blockchain could become another layer of the financial infrastructure used by banks, asset managers, payment companies and corporates.

The long-term opportunity is therefore not simply to earn yield on idle capital. It is to make liquidity itself more programmable: available when needed, productive when it is not, and capable of moving at the speed of modern financial operations.

Want to dive deeper into how digital money is changing treasury and liquidity management? Watch the full video interview with Adam Levine below.

About the interviewee

Adam Levine is CEO of Fireblocks Financial Services, the dedicated division housing Fireblocks' regulated, licensed-services businesses, including Fireblocks Trust Company, a NY-chartered qualified custodian purpose-built for institutional digital assets. Adam has led Fireblocks Trust Company since its launch in 2024. He also serves as the Head of Corporate Development at Fireblocks. Adam joined Fireblocks from BNY Mellon, where he headed the Digital Partnerships team, responsible for leading strategic investments and partnerships with emerging technology companies.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering global institutions to build, manage, and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, trading, accounting operations, and compliance reporting. Thousands of organisations trust Fireblocks to secure more than USD 14 trillion in digital asset transactions across 150+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com.