Stefana Apetrei
02 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read
Chainlink launches CCIP 2.0 for cross-chain institutional assets
Kalshi nears USD 40 bln valuation in funding round ahead of IPO
Ripple and CSD BR bring BTG Pactual fund records to XRP Ledger
FCA opens authorisation applications for UK crypto firms
Ripple report key takeaways: Europe's stablecoin blind spot
MiCA developments: regulation, innovation, and Europe’s digital asset ambition
Crypto cards, in practice: who uses them, and what happens next – part 3
Who issues a crypto card, and why stablecoins are rewriting the economics - part 2
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