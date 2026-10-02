NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Kalshi nears USD 40 bln valuation in funding round ahead of IPO

Stefana Apetrei

Stefana Apetrei

02 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
investmentfunding roundprediction marketfunding
Countries:
United States of America

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